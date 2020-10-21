Barclays adds resi and BTL deals up to 75 per cent LTV

Barclays is adding more than 20 new mortgage products to its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges, including support for portfolio landlords.

The lender is adding nine residential deals all at 75 per cent loan to value as it seeks to replace some of the products it temporarily removed at the end of September.

Two will be for remortgage only while the reminder are for purchase and remortgage – including three tracker deals and three products for larger loans above £2m.

A pair of fee-free remortgage options are included in the new arrivals, where the two-year fix is at 2.3 per cent and the five-year is at 2.19 per cent.

Buy to let

Barclays is also introducing 12 BTL products at either 60 per cent or 70 per cent LTV and varying maximum loan sizes.

The new additions include a two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with no fee for purchase and remortgage loans up to £1m at 2.39 per cent, with a five-year version at 2.45 per cent.

The lender is also removing two buy-to-let deals for larger loans between £1m and £2m.

Barclays has also returned to the portfolio landlord market which it left in July.

Two-year and five-year fixes for portfolio landlord purchase or remortgage at up to 70 per cent LTV are available at 2.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively with a £2,495 fee.