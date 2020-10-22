Barclays adds 85 per cent LTV mortgages to green range

Barclays has launched two new 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rates within its green home mortgage range.

The fee free deals are available on two and five-year fixed rates of 3.04 per cent and 3.14 per cent respectively.

The products are available on loans between £5,000 and £500,000.

Barclays green home mortgages are available for residential purchase applications on qualifying new build properties from one of the lender’s partner house builders, with intermediary applications accepted from a designated panel of brokers who serve each of these partner firms.

It comes after Barclays yesterday added more than 20 new mortgages to its residential and buy-to-let ranges at up to 75 per cent LTV.