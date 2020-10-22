You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays adds 85 per cent LTV mortgages to green range

by:
  • 22/10/2020
  • 0
Barclays adds 85 per cent LTV mortgages to green range
Barclays has launched two new 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rates within its green home mortgage range.

 

The fee free deals are available on two and five-year fixed rates of 3.04 per cent and 3.14 per cent respectively.

The products are available on loans between £5,000 and £500,000.

Barclays green home mortgages are available for residential purchase applications on qualifying new build properties from one of the lender’s partner house builders, with intermediary applications accepted from a designated panel of brokers who serve each of these partner firms.

It comes after Barclays yesterday added more than 20 new mortgages to its residential and buy-to-let ranges at up to 75 per cent LTV.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
LendInvest reports record number of bridging apps in Q3

LendInvest has seen a 65 per cent annual increase on signed bridging applications in Q3 2020, reaching record numbers for...

Close