Coventry BS overhauls resi and BTL mortgage rates and products

Coventry Building Society has made a series of changes to its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage ranges, including adding new products and varying rates.

The changes have been made to products at or below 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

All products in its residential purchase range at 75 per cent LTV have had rates increased by 0.1 per cent, while the remortgage product transfer and further advance versions have been cut by 0.1 per cent.

A new range of 50 per cent LTV remortgage, product transfer and further advance deals has been launched with rates starting at 1.15 per cent for a two-year fix with £999 fee.

A 65 per cent LTV three-year fix remortgage with £999 fee has also been cut by 0.14 per cent to 1.45 per cent.

Offset and buy-to-let

The lender has also introduced a new range of 50 per cent LTV remortgage, product transfer and further advance deals for its offset range, and cut those at 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.26 per cent.

Offset purchase rates have been trimmed by 0.1 per cent and 0.06 per cent at 65 and 75 per cent LTV respectively.

Meanwhile in buy-to-let, standard and portfolio rates at 75 per cent LTV have been increased by 0.2 per cent.

Coventry Building Society, intermediary operations manager Keith Williams said: “Remortgages and product transfers make up an important part of the market where demand remains healthy.

“By improving our range of products, we’re providing brokers and their clients with greater choice when they’re looking for new deals.

“We’ve been expanding our ranges for a few weeks now across both purchase and remortgage markets to provide a similar level of choice to what we were offering before the pandemic.”