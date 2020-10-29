You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS overhauls resi and BTL mortgage rates and products

by:
  • 29/10/2020
  • 0
Coventry BS overhauls resi and BTL mortgage rates and products
Coventry Building Society has made a series of changes to its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage ranges, including adding new products and varying rates.

 

The changes have been made to products at or below 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

All products in its residential purchase range at 75 per cent LTV have had rates increased by 0.1 per cent, while the remortgage product transfer and further advance versions have been cut by 0.1 per cent.

A new range of 50 per cent LTV remortgage, product transfer and further advance deals has been launched with rates starting at 1.15 per cent for a two-year fix with £999 fee.

A 65 per cent LTV three-year fix remortgage with £999 fee has also been cut by 0.14 per cent to 1.45 per cent.

 

Offset and buy-to-let

The lender has also introduced a new range of 50 per cent LTV remortgage, product transfer and further advance deals for its offset range, and cut those at 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.26 per cent.

Offset purchase rates have been trimmed by 0.1 per cent and 0.06 per cent at 65 and 75 per cent LTV respectively.

Meanwhile in buy-to-let, standard and portfolio rates at 75 per cent LTV have been increased by 0.2 per cent.

Coventry Building Society, intermediary operations manager Keith Williams said: “Remortgages and product transfers make up an important part of the market where demand remains healthy.

“By improving our range of products, we’re providing brokers and their clients with greater choice when they’re looking for new deals.

“We’ve been expanding our ranges for a few weeks now across both purchase and remortgage markets to provide a similar level of choice to what we were offering before the pandemic.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage approvals hit 13-year high – BoE

Mortgage approvals for house purchases increased to 91,500 in September, the highest level seen since 2007.

Close