Poll: How much protection cover do you have in place?

  • 13/11/2020
Public appetite for protection insurance is growing as a result of the pandemic but advisers appear not to be meeting the demand.

 

During The Mortgage and Protection Event 2020, held online this week, it was suggested advisers with cover in place themselves would be more equipped at ensuring client needs could be addressed and would be better advocates.

So Mortgage Solutions is asking, what types of cover do you have in place to protect yourself?

 

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

