All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020

As part of a unique online setting, winners were announced in 29 categories spanning the breadth of the industry.
Here they are, congratulations to everyone.
Broker
Rising Star – Distributer sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Jack Gear, Mortgage Advice Bureau
New Build sponsored by Skipton Intermediaries
Joe Fennelly, Alexander Hall Associates
Large Loans sponsored by PMS
Tom Foster, largemortgageloans.com
Later Life Lending sponsored by The Later Life Lending Event
James Hood, Key Group
Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Duncan Winsland, The Buy to Let Broker
First-time Buyer sponsored by Accord Mortgages
Stephanie Daley, Alexander Hall Associates
Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Rob Gill, Altura Mortgage Finance
Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Faz Musa, Mortgage Advice Bureau
General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Lauren Cunningham, Just Mortgages
Overall sponsored by Virgin Money
David Norfolk, Alexander Hall Associates
Other
Administrator sponsored by The Exeter
Katie Hoyle, formerly One 77 Mortgages
Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by Barclays
Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain
Lender
Rising Star – Product Provider sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Juliette Meads, The Exeter
Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services
Derek Burt, Lloyds Banking Group
Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by Openwork
Jonathan Smith, BM Solutions
Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Kelly Stowell, Accord Mortgages
Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group
Richard Beardshaw, HSBC UK
Business Leader
Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial
Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Simon Jackson, SDL Surveying
Conveyancer sponsored by Criteria Hub
Alan Young, Optimus
Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by The Mortgage & Protection Event
Mark Hutchings, Berkeley Alexander
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Joe Daniels, Nouveau Financial
Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by eConveyancer
Andrew Montlake, Coreco
Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club
Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Sally Laker, Mortgage Intelligence
Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Chris Pearson, HSBC UK
The Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Newcastle Intermediaries
Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain