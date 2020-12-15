You are here: Home - News -

All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020

  • 15/12/2020
The winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020 were revealed this afternoon marking a truly extraordinary year.

 

As part of a unique online setting, winners were announced in 29 categories spanning the breadth of the industry.

Here they are, congratulations to everyone.

 

Broker

Rising Star – Distributer sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Jack Gear, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

New Build sponsored by Skipton Intermediaries
Joe Fennelly, Alexander Hall Associates

 

Large Loans sponsored by PMS
Tom Foster, largemortgageloans.com

 

Later Life Lending sponsored by The Later Life Lending Event
James Hood, Key Group

 

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Duncan Winsland, The Buy to Let Broker

 

First-time Buyer sponsored by Accord Mortgages
Stephanie Daley, Alexander Hall Associates

 

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Rob Gill, Altura Mortgage Finance

 

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Faz Musa, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Lauren Cunningham, Just Mortgages

 

Overall sponsored by Virgin Money
David Norfolk, Alexander Hall Associates

 

Other

Administrator sponsored by The Exeter
Katie Hoyle, formerly One 77 Mortgages

 

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by Barclays
Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain

 

Lender

Rising Star – Product Provider sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Juliette Meads, The Exeter

 

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services
Derek Burt, Lloyds Banking Group

 

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by Openwork
Jonathan Smith, BM Solutions

 

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Kelly Stowell, Accord Mortgages

 

Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group
Richard Beardshaw, HSBC UK

 

Business Leader

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial

 

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Simon Jackson, SDL Surveying

 

Conveyancer sponsored by Criteria Hub
Alan Young, Optimus

 

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by The Mortgage & Protection Event
Mark Hutchings, Berkeley Alexander

 

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Joe Daniels, Nouveau Financial

 

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by eConveyancer
Andrew Montlake, Coreco

 

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club

 

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Sally Laker, Mortgage Intelligence

 

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions
Charles Morley, Metro Bank

 

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Chris Pearson, HSBC UK

 

The Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Newcastle Intermediaries
Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain

 

 

 

