All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020

The winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2020 were revealed this afternoon marking a truly extraordinary year.

As part of a unique online setting, winners were announced in 29 categories spanning the breadth of the industry.

Here they are, congratulations to everyone.

Broker

Rising Star – Distributer sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Jack Gear, Mortgage Advice Bureau

New Build sponsored by Skipton Intermediaries

Joe Fennelly, Alexander Hall Associates

Large Loans sponsored by PMS

Tom Foster, largemortgageloans.com

Later Life Lending sponsored by The Later Life Lending Event

James Hood, Key Group

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon

Duncan Winsland, The Buy to Let Broker

First-time Buyer sponsored by Accord Mortgages

Stephanie Daley, Alexander Hall Associates

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Rob Gill, Altura Mortgage Finance

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life

Faz Musa, Mortgage Advice Bureau

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Lauren Cunningham, Just Mortgages

Overall sponsored by Virgin Money

David Norfolk, Alexander Hall Associates

Other

Administrator sponsored by The Exeter

Katie Hoyle, formerly One 77 Mortgages

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by Barclays

Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain

Lender

Rising Star – Product Provider sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Juliette Meads, The Exeter

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services

Derek Burt, Lloyds Banking Group

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by Openwork

Jonathan Smith, BM Solutions

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Kelly Stowell, Accord Mortgages

Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group

Richard Beardshaw, HSBC UK

Business Leader

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Simon Jackson, SDL Surveying

Conveyancer sponsored by Criteria Hub

Alan Young, Optimus

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by The Mortgage & Protection Event

Mark Hutchings, Berkeley Alexander

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Joe Daniels, Nouveau Financial

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by eConveyancer

Andrew Montlake, Coreco

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions

Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Sally Laker, Mortgage Intelligence

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Chris Pearson, HSBC UK

The Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Newcastle Intermediaries

Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain