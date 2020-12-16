Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part III

The Rewind Wednesday feature is returning to bring you all the highlights from The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

Mortgage Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next few weeks to watch at your leisure.

The next two presentations being revealed are from OneSavings Bank’s Adrian Moloney and Lloyds Banking Group’s Claire Cherrington.

Rebel ideas – diverse thinking in the new world

Adrian Moloney, group sales director, OneSavings Bank

In the first video, Adrian Moloney explores how advisers can work to future-proof their businesses and plan ahead.

He asks in the current market, facing the ongoing challenges set by the pandemic and fraught with long-term economic uncertainty, where is future business going to come from?

Virtual reality

Claire Cherrington, mortgage intermediary technology lead, Lloyds Banking Group

Next up, Claire Cherrington explores the technology developments that have hit the market in the last year.

The pandemic has sped up the move to working remotely online for everyone, including advisers, and lenders are investing heavily in technology development.

She explains what else has been happening in the market and what it means for advisers and their businesses.

The Mortgage & Protection Online Event 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage advisers. Register to access content on the event website:

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/venues/mortgage-protection-event-online/