Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 08/01/21

  • 08/01/2021
In the week where the mortgage industry officially came back to work, the announcement that fresh lockdown restrictions would remain in place until at least February was partially offset by the welcome news housing markets would remain open.

 

And while stamp duty stories continued to make the most read of the week, news that Danish banks were launching 20-year fixed rate mortgages at zero per cent stole the show.

The continuing recovery of the 90 per cent lending market was evident as HSBC stepped back in to low deposit lending and Barclays added more choice to its range.

And in a welcome break from Covid-related news, readers were interested in the buy-to-let remortgage surge expected at the end of March.

 

Danish banks offer 20-year zero per cent mortgage deals

 

Halifax tightens income multiples

 

Mortgage industry should accept stamp duty holiday end – Marketwatch

 

Buy-to-let brokers prepare for surge in remortgages

 

First-time buyer market shrinks 12 per cent following stamp duty holiday – Reallymoving

 

Barclays adds 90 per cent LTV deals and overhauls cashback

 

Housing market remains open in fresh Scottish lockdown

 

HSBC re-enters 90 per cent LTV lending

 

Mortgage market ‘under extreme pressure’ and ‘likely’ some will miss stamp duty deadline

 

Connells completes £130m Countrywide takeover

 

