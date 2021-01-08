Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 08/01/21

And while stamp duty stories continued to make the most read of the week, news that Danish banks were launching 20-year fixed rate mortgages at zero per cent stole the show.
The continuing recovery of the 90 per cent lending market was evident as HSBC stepped back in to low deposit lending and Barclays added more choice to its range.
And in a welcome break from Covid-related news, readers were interested in the buy-to-let remortgage surge expected at the end of March.
Mortgage industry should accept stamp duty holiday end – Marketwatch
First-time buyer market shrinks 12 per cent following stamp duty holiday – Reallymoving
Mortgage market ‘under extreme pressure’ and ‘likely’ some will miss stamp duty deadline