Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 08/01/21

In the week where the mortgage industry officially came back to work, the announcement that fresh lockdown restrictions would remain in place until at least February was partially offset by the welcome news housing markets would remain open.

And while stamp duty stories continued to make the most read of the week, news that Danish banks were launching 20-year fixed rate mortgages at zero per cent stole the show.

The continuing recovery of the 90 per cent lending market was evident as HSBC stepped back in to low deposit lending and Barclays added more choice to its range.

And in a welcome break from Covid-related news, readers were interested in the buy-to-let remortgage surge expected at the end of March.