Richard Howells appointed Sesame Bankhall COO in senior reshuffle

  11/01/2021
Richard Howells has been promoted from his role as managing director of Sesame Network to the chief operating officer of Sesame Bankhall Group amid management changes at the firm.

 

Ross Liston, current managing director of Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club, has also switched roles to become the group’s managing director for distribution. He will be responsible for Sesame network and handling the group’s marketing and events teams.  

Howells (pictured) and Ross will continue to report to Sesame Bankhall Group’s chief executive, Michele Golunska. 

As part of the reshuffle Jim Kelly, group business development director, will be leaving the group with plans to continue working in the financial services sector.

Golunska said: “Our purpose and goal is to help bring greater resilience and profitable growth to advisory firms, who themselves continue to focus on delivering good customer outcomes. 

“To achieve this, we’ll broaden the suite of propositions we offer and further expand our consultancy support, to help firms run more successful businesses that are compliant, efficient, and digitally enabled.” 

She added: “All of this is underpinned by strong partner relationships and client engagement. Today’s changes are an important step in helping Sesame Bankhall Group to realise its future ambitions, and I would like to congratulate Richard and Ross on their expanded roles.  

“I would also like to thank Jim for the valuable contribution he’s made during his time with the business, and we wish him well for the future.”

 

