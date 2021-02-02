You are here: Home - News -

News

Retirement interest-only mortgage market flourishes

by:
  • 02/02/2021
  • 0
Retirement interest-only mortgage market flourishes
The market for retirement interest-only mortgages (RIO) has expanded over the past year despite the pandemic, analysis has found.

 

There are now 22 providers offering 109 RIOs, up from 74 deals available in February 2020, according to Moneyfacts.

The boom in competition is good news for later life borrowers – especially those with interest-only mortgages set to mature in the coming years, the financial website added.

The average interest rate on the mortgages is 3.59 per cent, up by 0.12 per cent a year ago, Moneyfacts found.

Eleanor Williams, spokeswoman at Moneyfacts, said: “There has been an increase of 35 deals since February 2020, which includes a rise of 22 since September. The number of providers that now offer RIOs is now at a high of 22, with an addition of three since the start of 2021.

“The average rate for RIO deals has also made incremental moves downwards in recent months, and at 3.59 per cent has dropped by 0.02 per cent since November.

“While these changes seem small, these facts are notable for two reasons; first, RIO mortgages are a niche product with perhaps few borrowers for whom they are an appropriate option and make up only a small percentage of mortgage products overall, so any slight positive change impacts the sector.

“Second, providers withdrew swathes of mainstream mortgage products last year and choice remains considerably below that seen prior to the onset of the pandemic. These positive shifts in both the number of lenders and RIO deals are therefore great news for older borrowers.”

It’s thought around 40,000 interest-only mortgages will mature between now and 2032 with the borrower aged 65 and over.

Williams added: “Improvements in provision for those who are concerned about their access to appropriate mortgage products as they come to end of their existing interest-only deal are likely to be well received.

“Overall, it is inherently positive that those considering a RIO mortgage now have not only a greater choice of products, but also from a greater choice of lenders.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
MPs call for phasing out of stamp duty holiday

Members of Parliament have suggested a phasing out or tapering of the stamp duty holiday to avoid a cliff edge...

Close