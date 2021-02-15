You are here: Home - News -

Twenty7Tec rolls out Aldermore-Apply integration

  • 15/02/2021
All users of Twenty7Tec’s CloudTwenty7 platform have gained access to the integration of its Apply function with lender Aldermore after a pilot.

 

The integration has been trialed since September and allowed advisers at Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells to submit decision in principle (DIP) applications directly to Aldermore. 

DIP decisions are then sent back to the CloudTwenty7 platform where the adviser can view them.  

Following the DIP, case information is kept on the platform so advisers do not need to re-enter information when submitting a full application.  

Phil Bailey, sales director of Twenty7Tec, said: “We are delighted to have completed the pilot phase of our Apply integration with Aldermore successfully, and are excited to roll out this solution to all 14,000 users of our CloudTwenty7 platform.” 

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, added: “Our goal is to deliver for brokers an end-to-end digital experience, and this is another significant milestone on that journey.  

We’re very pleased with the results achieved during the pilot phase of the APPLY integration, so we’re excited to be rolling out these benefits to all CloudTwenty7 brokers and to continually grow this successful partnership with Twenty7Tec.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

