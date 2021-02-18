Kensington relaunches 90 per cent LTVs through packagers

Kensington Mortgages has relaunched its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage range which will be available through packagers.

The lender has also increased the LTV on select, core and environmentally friendly eKo mortgages accessible by brokers up to 85 per cent LTV and relaunched Right to Buy products at 75 per cent LTV.

The packager-only products come a month after the lender’s new business director, Craig McKinley, confirmed it was considering a return to the high LTV market this year.

There are four mortgages in the range, including a two-year fix with a £1,299 fee at a rate of 5.29 per cent and a five-year fix alternative with a rate of 5.99 per cent.

Fee-free options include a two-year fix with a rate of 5.84 per cent and a five-year fix at 6.29 per cent. The fee-free products have free valuation and legals or £250 cashback for remortgages. They are available for borrowing amounts between £25,000 and £1m.

In the broker accessible deals up to 85 per cent LTV, the two-year fix mortgage in its core offering has a rate of 4.49 per cent at 80 per cent LTV with a £999 for purchase and remortgage while the five-year fix is set at 4.89 per cent.

Additionally, Kensington Mortgages has added 80 and 85 per cent LTV buy-to-let mortgages to its core range with rates beginning from 4.39 per cent for a two-year fixed purchase and remortgage product.