Mortgage Brain rolls out Lendex to all advisers  

Mortgage Brain’s multi-lender application and submission gateway is now available to all mortgage advisers following a successful pilot of the system.

The Lendex tool connects advisers directly with the back office systems of participating lenders, allowing them to submit a decision in principle or full mortgage application through a single login.

A full audit trail helps advisers in meeting their compliance requirements and client documents can be uploaded directly from Lendex to participating lender systems, with advisers able to track case progress.

Advisers can currently transact with Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform through Lendex, who between them account for around a fifth of all intermediary business. Further lenders are due to come on board with Lendex in the coming months, Mortgage Brain said.

Advisers can access Lendex through Mortgage Brain’s online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere or through its CRM system The Key. Both allow users to pre-populate information directly into applications.

Alternatively, advisers can get access directly through the Lendex user portal.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain (pictured), said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to roll out Lendex to the full market following a thorough and successful pilot period.

“The brokers that have experienced the Lendex system have been effusive in their praise, having seen first-hand the real and tangible benefits that it has delivered.”