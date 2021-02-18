You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain rolls out Lendex to all advisers  

by:
  • 18/02/2021
  • 0
Mortgage Brain rolls out Lendex to all advisers  
Mortgage Brain’s multi-lender application and submission gateway is now available to all mortgage advisers following a successful pilot of the system.

 

The Lendex tool connects advisers directly with the back office systems of participating lenders, allowing them to submit a decision in principle or full mortgage application through a single login.

A full audit trail helps advisers in meeting their compliance requirements and client documents can be uploaded directly from Lendex to participating lender systems, with advisers able to track case progress.

Advisers can currently transact with Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform through Lendex, who between them account for around a fifth of all intermediary business. Further lenders are due to come on board with Lendex in the coming months, Mortgage Brain said.

Advisers can access Lendex through Mortgage Brain’s online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere or through its CRM system The Key. Both allow users to pre-populate information directly into applications.

Alternatively, advisers can get access directly through the Lendex user portal.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain (pictured), said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to roll out Lendex to the full market following a thorough and successful pilot period.

“The brokers that have experienced the Lendex system have been effusive in their praise, having seen first-hand the real and tangible benefits that it has delivered.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Help to Buy and shared ownership demand reaches high among first-time buyers

Some 17 per cent of first-time buyers used either the Help to Buy equity loan or shared ownership to purchase...

Close