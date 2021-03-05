You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle BS mortgage lending slumps and profits plummet after pandemic hit

by:
  • 05/03/2021
  • 0
Newcastle BS mortgage lending slumps and profits plummet after pandemic hit
Newcastle Building Society’s gross mortgage lending for 2020 reached £645m, a 30 per cent fall from £931m in 2019 its full-year results show.

 

The figure is a steeper fall than the overall UK mortgage market which dropped by 10 per cent from £267bn to £241bn as the pandemic hit last year, according to the Bank of England.

The mutual’s profits before tax also suffered as it attempted to protect itself from any credit losses, plunging 86 per cent to £2m.

This was down to its credit provisions, which increased from £1.6m to £14.4m in response to the “exceptional deterioration” of the economy last year. 

Its drop in profits also included a depreciation in the value of its former head office building at Portland House, which it exited following a transition to more flexible working practices.

Otherwise, its operating profit before impairment and provision costs were in line with 2019 with a marginal rise from £16.4m from £16.3m. 

The proportion of mortgages in arrears by three months or more rose three basis points to 0.36 per cent but the mutual said this remained low for 2020. 

Although its net interest margin dipped from 0.91 per cent to 0.81 per cent, it still saw a £3.3m increase in net interest income to £40.2m. 

Andrew Haigh (pictured), chief executive of Newcastle Building Society, said: “Although Covid-19 has had a profound impact on the society’s operations during the year, our underlying business is still performing well, reflecting our resilient core.  

“It is encouraging to be able to report that despite the property market having been effectively closed for a period and the need to absorb significant, non-recurring costs associated with Covid-19, the group’s operating profit before impairments and provisions for 2020 was £16.4m broadly in line with our performance in the previous year. 

We remain strongly capitalised and continue to operate with appropriate levels of liquidity,” he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: Sunak doubles incentives to £3,000 to take on apprentices and offers £126m in 'new cash' to triple traineeships. One to…
  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: Watch out for breaking news coverage on the #Budget2021 this afternoon from the best UK mortgage and property journalis…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Repossessions to resume from April, proposes FCA

Lenders should be able to go ahead with repossessions subject to any government restrictions from 1 April, the Financial Conduct...

Close