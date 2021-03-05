You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB returns to 90 per cent LTV for self-employed

by:
  • 05/03/2021
  • 0
TSB returns to 90 per cent LTV for self-employed
TSB has returned to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending for self-employed borrowers and increased the amount of bonus, overtime and commission income that can be used to support the application.

 

The bank introduced a temporary cap of 75 per cent LTV where one or more borrowers are self-employed in November. It said this was to ensure it continued to lend responsibly during the pandemic and protect service levels.

According to the lender’s website, the loan to income ratio remains at 4.25 times income.

TSB will once again accept 60 per cent of overtime and commission based on the latest three-month average and has returned to a policy of 60 per cent of bonus income, paid weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

If the bonus is paid quarterly, half-yearly or annually it will not be accepted.

The maximum mortgage term for 90 per cent LTV deals has also been increased to 40 years, up from 30 years.

 

Product options

Alongside the changes to its lending policy, TSB has added three and five-year fixed rates to its Fix and Flex range, available up to 90 per cent LTV. The range offers early repayment charges (ERC) that expire before the product end date.

The three-year option starts at 1.34 per cent, for borrowers with a 40 per cent deposit. At 90 per cent LTV two rates are available; 3.44 per cent with a £995 fee and 3.84 per cent with no fee. ERCs expire after two years.

A five-year alternative is available from 1.59 per cent. At 90 per cent LTV the £995 fee deal is priced at 3.69 per cent and the zero fee option is 3.89 per cent. ERCs expire after three years.

Between 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV the maximum loan is restricted to £500,000.

TSB’s three-year Fix and Flex product will be available to first-time buyers, home movers and remortgage customers immediately and for buy-to-let customers it is available from end of March.

TSB director of mortgages Roland McCormack (pictured) said: “In the current environment, we know customers want to feel more confident about the mortgage they choose without the worry of being tied in for too long, our new three-year Fix and Flex product is designed to do exactly that.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: Sunak doubles incentives to £3,000 to take on apprentices and offers £126m in 'new cash' to triple traineeships. One to…
  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: Watch out for breaking news coverage on the #Budget2021 this afternoon from the best UK mortgage and property journalis…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
For sale sign
House price rises continue to cool in February – Halifax

The average UK house price was £251,697 in February according to Halifax, as prices continued to cool off to start...

Close