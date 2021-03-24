Accord and Coventry BS cut high LTV rates

Accord Mortgages and Coventry Building Society are cutting interest rates on some of their highest loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

Accord is trimming rates on its 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV range by up to 13 basis points (bps).

From 25 March it is also introducing new options at 80 per cent LTV to support more brokers and their clients.

Some of the biggest rate cuts come at the 90 per cent LTV level. This includes a two-year fix with £495 fee reduced by 13bps to 3.35 per cent and the fee-free version down by the same amount to 3.65 per cent.

The broker arm of Yorkshire Building Society has also introduced two new products available for both house purchase and remortgage clients requiring 80 per cent LTV.

A two-year fixed rate of 1.99 per cent and a five-year fix of 2.20 per cent are available, both of which come with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

A large loan product at 85 per cent LTV available up to £2m has been introduced at 2.74 per cent fixed for two years.

It is available to home buyers and those remortgaging and comes with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to make a number of reductions in our higher LTV mortgage range, giving brokers and their clients with smaller deposits more choice.

“We’ve also added new home loan options at 80 per cent, giving both house purchase and remortgage customers short- and longer-term fixed alternatives.”

Coventry Building Society

Meanwhile, Coventry Building Society is making rates cuts of up to 20bps on some of its mortgages on Friday.

For purchases the 90 per cent LTV fee free five-year fix is being reduced by 16bps to 3.69 per cent and the 85 per cent two-year fix with £999 fee is cut by 20bps to 2.85 per cent.

Remortgage changes include the 85 per cent LTV two-year fix with £999 fee being reduced by 20bps to 2.79 per cent.

Interest-only products are also being trimmed by up to 14bps

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society said: “We’ve sharpened our rates to help us continue to support the market.

“Hopefully this new range continues to appeal to brokers and their clients, as there’s plenty of demand out there from clients looking to purchase and those looking to remortgage.”