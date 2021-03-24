You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord and Coventry BS cut high LTV rates

by:
  • 24/03/2021
  • 0
Accord and Coventry BS cut high LTV rates
Accord Mortgages and Coventry Building Society are cutting interest rates on some of their highest loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

 

Accord is trimming rates on its 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV range by up to 13 basis points (bps).

From 25 March it is also introducing new options at 80 per cent LTV to support more brokers and their clients.

Some of the biggest rate cuts come at the 90 per cent LTV level. This includes a two-year fix with £495 fee reduced by 13bps to 3.35 per cent and the fee-free version down by the same amount to 3.65 per cent.

The broker arm of Yorkshire Building Society has also introduced two new products available for both house purchase and remortgage clients requiring 80 per cent LTV.

A two-year fixed rate of 1.99 per cent and a five-year fix of 2.20 per cent are available, both of which come with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

A large loan product at 85 per cent LTV available up to £2m has been introduced at 2.74 per cent fixed for two years.

It is available to home buyers and those remortgaging and comes with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to make a number of reductions in our higher LTV mortgage range, giving brokers and their clients with smaller deposits more choice.

“We’ve also added new home loan options at 80 per cent, giving both house purchase and remortgage customers short- and longer-term fixed alternatives.”

 

Coventry Building Society

Meanwhile, Coventry Building Society is making rates cuts of up to 20bps on some of its mortgages on Friday.

For purchases the 90 per cent LTV fee free five-year fix is being reduced by 16bps to 3.69 per cent and the 85 per cent two-year fix with £999 fee is cut by 20bps to 2.85 per cent.

Remortgage changes include the 85 per cent LTV two-year fix with £999 fee being reduced by 20bps to 2.79 per cent.

Interest-only products are also being trimmed by up to 14bps

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society said: “We’ve sharpened our rates to help us continue to support the market.

“Hopefully this new range continues to appeal to brokers and their clients, as there’s plenty of demand out there from clients looking to purchase and those looking to remortgage.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Vernon BS launches cheapest 90 per cent LTV mortgage

Vernon Building Society has released a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year discounted mortgage set at 2.35 per...

Close