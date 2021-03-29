You are here: Home - News -

Exclusive: Bank of Ireland adds broker exclusive two-year fix to 95 per cent LTV range

by:
  • 29/03/2021
The Bank of Ireland UK will be introducing a two-year fixed mortgage at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) to its offering tomorrow.

 

This is in addition to its recently launched five-year fixed mortgage which marked its return to the 95 per cent LTV space. 

The mortgage will be available exclusively through intermediaries and eligible to first-time buyers, home movers and the self-employed. 

It has a rate of 3.99 per cent with loan sizes between £150,000 and £500,000. Customers can borrow up to 4.49x their income and the mortgage will be not eligible for new-build properties. 

The product will be available nationwide. 

George Higginson (pictured), UK mortgages director at the Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Helping brokers to help more clients is really important to us at Bank of Ireland UK.  

“Adding this twoyear fixed rate 95 per cent LTV product to the fiveyear product we launched recently will widen the choice of solutions available to brokers and their end clients as we enter a busy time of the year for the sector.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

