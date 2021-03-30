You are here: Home - News -

BM Solutions head Phil Rickards to give market overview at The Buy to Let Online Forum

  • 30/03/2021
Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, will kick off this year’s Buy to Let Online Forum with his insight into the current state of the market.

 

Rickards (pictured) will begin a day packed with speakers from key players in the market to give mortgage advisers and intermediaries insight into the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

He will examine how the UK BTL market been impacted by the pandemic.

And Rickards will look at how landlords and lenders have reacted, where the opportunities lie now and how advisers should be positioning themselves to best cater for landlord clients.

Registration for The Buy to Let Online Forum is open now and free for intermediaries in the sector.

The event is taking place on Wednesday 21 April from 8.30am – 2pm and includes a new feature to book one-to-one meetings with business development managers (BDMs) and in some cases, underwriters from attending lenders.

Other subjects being discussed include key regulatory and fiscal changes, the growth of houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and a lender discussion panel.

Attendees can also interact live with speakers after each presentation, visit sponsors on virtual stands and network with colleagues.

 

To book at one-to-one video meeting with a lender during one of the networking breaks, contact the AE3 Media team at david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk.

To register to attend for free please visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-online-forum

 

