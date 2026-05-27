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Complex Buy To Let

Keystone cuts BTL rates

Keystone cuts BTL rates
Rosie Murray-West
Written By:
Posted:
May 27, 2026
Updated:
May 27, 2026
Keystone Property Finance has cut rates across its fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) product ranges by 15 basis points.

The lender said the reductions, which apply across two- and five-year fixed rate products, reflect its desire to move fast and remain competitive and accessible.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said the move followed recent reductions in swap rates. The new rates apply across Keystone’s Standard, Specialist, Ex-pat, Holiday Let, Product Transfer/Product Transfer Plus and Refurb to Let Exit options.

“Market conditions remain changeable, so it is important that brokers have access to a broad range of options for their clients,” she added.

The company recently introduced a new range of two-year tracker products.

Coole continued: “By reducing our fixed rates while maintaining our tracker products, we continue to offer brokers greater choice when looking at both short- and longer-term options.”

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Rates now begin from 3.44% across its standard deals at 70% loan to value (LTV) and 3.49% for specialist deals at the same tier.

For its expat mortgages at 65% LTV, pricing starts at 4.79%, while holiday let rates begin at 5.54% at the same LTV band.

Keystone Property Finance’s product transfer and PT Plus rates begin at 5.09% at 65% LTV, while refurb to let exit pricing is the same at the same tier.

Coole added: “We continually review our product range in line with market developments and following the recent reduction in swap rates, we have moved quickly to lower pricing across our fixed rate products.

“Our focus, as always, is on responding swiftly where market conditions allow. Brokers need clarity and certainty when placing cases. These reductions ensure our products remain both competitive and accessible.”

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buy to let
buy to let (BTL)
mortgage

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