Keystone Property Finance lowers pricing by 15bps

Keystone Property Finance has reduced its fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage pricing by as much as 0.15%.

This follows the lender’s decision to reintroduce its fixed rate range last week, a steady broadening of its offering amid ongoing market uncertainty. The week before this, it brought back two-year trackers.

Keystone Property Finance said this reflected its “proactive approach” to pricing and gave brokers access to improved rates.

Rates now begin from 3.39% across its standard deals at 70% loan to value (LTV) and 3.44% for specialist deals at the same tier.

For its expat mortgages at 65% LTV, pricing starts at 4.74%, while holiday let rates begin at 5.49% at the same LTV band.

Keystone Property Finance’s product transfer and PT Plus rates begin at 4.99% at 65% LTV, while refurb to let exit pricing is the same at the same tier.

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Elise Coole (pictured), managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “We continually review our product range in line with market developments. Last week, that meant we reintroduced our fixed rates following a period of volatility, and this week, we’ve been able to reduce them.

“Where we see opportunities to improve pricing, we act quickly to pass those benefits on to brokers and their landlord clients. That responsiveness is important as our brokers rely on Keystone’s swift delivery of competitive, dependable options.”

She added: “These latest reductions are a clear example of that approach in action, of giving brokers access to improved rates as funding conditions have begun to stabilise.”