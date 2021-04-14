You are here: Home - News -

Voting is now open for The British Mortgage Awards 2021

  • 14/04/2021
Voting for The British Mortgage Awards 2021 has opened.

 

Nominations are now being accepted for the best performers in 28 categories spanning the breadth of the intermediary mortgage market.

These include representatives from brokers, lenders and third parties such as surveyors and conveyancers.

If you know an exceptional individual who deserves to be recognised, they can be nominated for a British Mortgage Award on the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/nominate.

The nominations process will close on 4 June and anyone who is shortlisted will be expected to attend a teleconference interview on 7 or 8 July.

Anyone who would like assistance in canvassing for nominations, can email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created.

 

