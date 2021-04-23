Mortgage firms facing fines for failing to submit Directory Persons information – AMI

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has warned that firms will be fined by the regulator if they do not submit Directory Persons information by 29 April.

The association was informed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that over 2,800 investment and mortgage advice firms had not yet done this despite the original deadline being 31 March.

The Directory Persons list is part of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) and requires firms to submit certified staff of sole traders and appointed representatives.

These will be people who are qualified to carry out regulated activities with clients.

Additionally, if the information is not submitted correctly approved people may have their regulatory permissions removed.

Robert Sinclair (pictured), chief executive of AMI said: “There appears to be a significant number of investment and mortgage advice firms that have not advised the FCA of the requested adviser details by the end of March as required.

“The FCA has written to all those firms giving them a short time to rectify the position. AMI has written to all its member firms and are providing support to ensure they are all compliant.”

He added: “Firms who are not members should take urgent action if they get an email from the FCA regarding the directory and not ignore it as the implications are serious.”