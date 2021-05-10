Beverley BS offers limited edition 90 per cent LTV deal

Beverley Building Society has launched a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed-rate deal at 2.99 per cent.

The low deposit mortgage comes with a family-assist arrangement. Both gifted deposits and guarantors are considered.

The deal, which can be used for a purchase or like-for-like remortgage, is available on a repayment basis only and comes with a fee of £995.

Overpayments of up to ten per cent are allowed during the product term, without early repayment charges.

The deal is available for a limited time.

Head of lending Graham Carter said: “We understand that higher-LTV mortgages continue to be a pinch point in the marketplace with just not enough deals available for people with lower deposits who, after all, are the engine room of the housing market.

“With this latest addition to our fixed-rate range we’re aiming to continue filling that gap.”