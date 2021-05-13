You are here: Home - News -

Manchester town tops list of most popular place to house hunt

  • 13/05/2021
Manchester town tops list of most popular place to house hunt
House hunters are flocking to Didsbury, Manchester to look for their next home propelling the North West town to the top of Rightmove’s ten most sought after locations in the UK.

The average asking price in Didsbury currently stands at £367,429, over £130,000 higher than the Greater Manchester average of £237,380.

Second on the list is Walthamstow in East London, where average asking prices have risen by 116 per cent over the past ten years, rising from £230,888 to £499,534. They are also up by four per cent over the past year.

Wirral in Mersyside took the third place in the top ten.

Although demand is still outstripping supply, the number of properties coming up for sale between March and April has jumped up by 51 per cent compared to January and February this year.

The only other London location to make the top ten is Chiswick. Asking prices in Chiswick are lower than they were this time last year down one per cent to £969,350. They have fallen nine per cent in the last five years when homes were changing hands for on average more than £1m.

Rightmove tracks interest through the number of buyers signing up to find out when properties are added to the website in their favourite places to live.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “More buyers have realised they don’t have the luxury of waiting until the weekend to decide which properties they want to request to view, and so they’re making sure they’ve signed up to find out first when a home comes up for sale.

“We’re hearing reports of some areas where properties are selling within a few days of being added to Rightmove, and the average time to find a buyer is the quickest we’ve ever recorded nationally. But we also know there are thousands of local markets and some are moving more slowly than others.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

