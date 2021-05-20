You are here: Home - News -

‘There is pent up demand for secured loans out there’ – Grundy

  • 20/05/2021
The second charge market hit a low of £21m in May 2020 but the sector has seen a real resurgence and risen back up to meet demand.

Marie Grundy, MD second charges at West One Loans speaks to Mortgage Solutions group editor Victoria Hartley about the way lenders adjusted their credit risk appetite during the pandemic, allowing the market to rise to £90m in March, a 31 per cent month-on-month increase on February.

“What we’ve seen is quite a lot of pent up demand from borrowers since the pandemic. Some of the more popular reasons include home improvements, with more and more people working from home and wanting to make changes to their lifestyles.”

For more on how the pandemic has changed the second charge market, watch the second in this series of one-to-ones with West One Loans below.

 

 

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

Close