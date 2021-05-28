TSB brings in high LTV product and increases rates

TSB has introduced a new two-year fixed rate at 90-95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product aimed at first-time buyers and purchasers.

For the option with a £995 fee, the rate for the 90-95 per cent LTV is 3.79 per cent and it is 3.94 per cent for the fee-free alternative.

The lender is not signed up for the UK government’s mortgage guarantee scheme, which involves the government guaranteeing 95 per cent mortgages for customers with five per cent deposits. As part of the scheme lenders cannot introduce their own 95 per cent mortgages.

Lenders signed up to the scheme include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and Santander.

Rate changes

The lender has also increased the rates on a number of its first-time buyer and house purchase, remortgage and buy-to-let products by 0.05 per cent.

The changes are effective from today and apply to its two-year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase 80-85 per cent LTV which has increased from 2.39 per cent to 2.44 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

The rates for its two-year fixed remortgage at 60-75 per cent LTV with a £1,495 fee has risen from 1.19 per cent to 1.24 per cent, whilst its 75-80 per cent LTW with a £995 fee has increased from 1.89 per cent to 1.94 per cent.

The lender’s rates for its five-year fixed remortgage product up to 60 per cent LTV for both its three-year early repayment charge (ERC) mortgage with no fee has gone from 1.89 to 1.94 per cent, whilst the same product with five-year ERCs has gone from 1.69 per cent to 1.74 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, the rate for TSB’s two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage up to 60 per cent LTV with no fee is now 1.99 per cent.

For its five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee is now 1.89 per cent.