You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB brings in high LTV product and increases rates

by: Anna Sagar
  • 28/05/2021
  • 0
TSB brings in high LTV product and increases rates
TSB has introduced a new two-year fixed rate at 90-95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product aimed at first-time buyers and purchasers.

 

For the option with a £995 fee, the rate for the 90-95 per cent LTV is 3.79 per cent and it is 3.94 per cent for the fee-free alternative.

The lender is not signed up for the UK government’s mortgage guarantee scheme, which involves the government guaranteeing 95 per cent mortgages for customers with five per cent deposits. As part of the scheme lenders cannot introduce their own 95 per cent mortgages.

Lenders signed up to the scheme include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and Santander.

 

Rate changes

The lender has also increased the rates on a number of its first-time buyer and house purchase, remortgage and buy-to-let products by 0.05 per cent.

The changes are effective from today and apply to its two-year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase 80-85 per cent LTV which has increased from 2.39 per cent to 2.44 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

The rates for its two-year fixed remortgage at 60-75 per cent LTV with a £1,495 fee has risen from 1.19 per cent to 1.24 per cent, whilst its 75-80 per cent LTW with a £995 fee has increased from 1.89 per cent to 1.94 per cent.

The lender’s rates for its five-year fixed remortgage product up to 60 per cent LTV for both its three-year early repayment charge (ERC) mortgage with no fee has gone from 1.89 to 1.94 per cent, whilst the same product with five-year ERCs has gone from 1.69 per cent to 1.74 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, the rate for TSB’s two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage up to 60 per cent LTV with no fee is now 1.99 per cent.

For its five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee is now 1.89 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
A house surrounded by falling percentage symbols
Platform to launch 0.95 per cent rate mortgage

Platform has announced it will release a sub one per cent interest rate mortgage, priced at 0.95 per cent.

Close