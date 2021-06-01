You are here: Home - News -

NatWest reveals 95 per cent LTV broker range

  • 01/06/2021
Natwest has revealed its 95 per cent mortgage rates for deals placed through intermediaries with rates starting at 3.65 per cent.

From Wednesday 2 June, the bank, which had previously only offered five per cent deposit deals through its branch and telephone network, will open up its books to mortgage brokers.

A 3.65 per cent two-year fixed rate and a 3.89 per cent deal fixed for five years are available. Both have zero arrangement fees.

The deals are cheaper than those offered through its direct-to-consumer channel which are currently priced at 3.9 per cent and 4.04 per cent for the two and five-year fixed rates respectively, according to Moneyfacts.

Alongside the 95 per cent LTV broker launch the bank will cut rates of up to 18 basis points on purchase deals and 19 basis points on remortgage rates.

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close