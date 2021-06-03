You are here: Home - News -

News

Up to 1.7 million homes may never achieve EPC rating of C – Rightmove

by:
  • 03/06/2021
  • 0
Up to 1.7 million homes may never achieve EPC rating of C – Rightmove
Analysis of 15 million homes in England and Wales has discovered that 1.7 million may never be able to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or higher.

 

The government has set a goal for as many homes as possible to reach a C rating by 2035, with an earlier target for private rented homes to reach the standard by 2030.

The study by Rightmove analysed the energy efficiency ratings of more than 15 million homes. It looked at the proportion of homes rated D to G, and showed what percentage had to potential to improve to C or above.

It found that across England and Wales, 41 per cent of homes have a rating of C or higher and there is potential for this to rise to 89 per cent if improvements are made.

The study further discovered that 11 million homes have no EPC rating, as they have not been sold or let since the certificates were introduced.

The areas currently having the highest proportion of homes rated C or above were Tower Hamlets at 73 per cent, Hackney at 39 per cent and Southwark at 58 per cent.

Those with the lowest proportion of C or higher rated properties were Gwynedd in Wales, Castle Point in Essex, and Pendle, Lancashire – all at 23 per cent.

In terms of the capacity to reach a C rating, Crawley was top, with 95 per cent of homes having the potential, followed by Milton Keynes and Telford and Wrekin, both at 94 per cent.

Tim Bannister, director of property data at Rightmove, said: “It’s early days, with some lenders now starting to introduce green mortgages as incentives, but homeowners need to be better informed that how green their home is will become increasingly important as we aim to move towards a net zero society, and they need more help to understand why making improvements are so important for the long-term.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sesame Bankhall hires propositions director; Mojo appoints mortgages director

Sesame Bankhall has appointed former Charles Stanley & Co executive Craig Ross to the newly created role of propositions director.

Close