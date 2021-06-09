You are here: Home - News -

LSL Property Services launches two employee forums as part of ESG strategy

  • 09/06/2021
LSL Property Services has launched an inclusion and diversity forum and a communities forum to represent employee views and drive change in the business.

 

Both forums will be chaired and made up of employees from across the group, with the chair reporting directly to LSL group chief executive officer David Stewart. They will discuss relevant issues and aim to report their conclusions and make recommendations to group management.

The inclusion and diversity forum will consider a range of issues which impact employees from underrepresented and disadvantaged groups. Issues that it could potentially cover include LGBT+, disability, race and gender.

The communities forum will develop and improve how the group can enable colleague’s charitable, community and voluntary initiatives, and explore new opportunities for LSL.

The forums came about following employee feedback from LSL’s employee engagement forum, which aims to get employee perspectives considered in board discussions.

Stewart said: “Both [forums] will play a pivotal part in driving change within the business and, importantly, ensure that employee views and opinion are captured and can continue to be acted upon.

“We’ve been delighted with the response from colleagues so far and, with forum meetings already underway, the board are looking forward to hearing their views, opinions and ideas to help in shaping LSL for the future,” he added.

