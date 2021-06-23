You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS introduces 95 per cent LTV deal and cuts rates

by:
  • 23/06/2021
  • 0
Leeds BS introduces 95 per cent LTV deal and cuts rates
Leeds Building Society has cut the rate of its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fix and introduced a two-year fixed option to better serve low deposit borrowers and first-time buyers.

 

The two-year fixed, which will be available up to 95 per cent LTV, will have a rate of 3.65 per cent and has no product fee.

Meanwhile, five-year fix has seen a reduction of 0.05 per cent to 3.27 per cent.

The products come with a free standard valuation and the five-year fixed also has fees assisted legal services for standard remortgages.

Leeds Building Society launched two 95 per cent LTV products, a five-year fixed with a rate of 3.99 per cent and fee-free option at 4.09 per cent in April this year.

Leeds Building Society’s product director Matt Bartle (pictured) said: “We’re constantly reviewing and improving our mortgage range and the changes we’re making will assist those buyers with smaller deposits, so are ideally suited to people looking to take their first step onto the housing ladder.”

He added that its new two-year fixed with no product fee would be attractive to first time buyers looking to minimise their upfront costs.

He said the five-year fixed at 95 per cent LTV, which it introduced in April, was proving popular so far and as a consequence the mutual was improving its 90 per cent LTV at the same term.

Bartle noted: “When economic circumstances are uncertain, longer term fixes allow borrowers security of repayments so they can plan their budget knowing that what tends to be their largest monthly outgoing will remain unchanged for the term.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
MAOE: Customer story is key for post-Covid self-employed mortgage applications

To best support self-employed applications, especially post-Covid, “soft facts” and supplementary information are needed to tell the client’s story.

Close