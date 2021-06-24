You are here: Home - News -

News

Hometrack partners with Moneyhub to speed up mortgage application process

by:
  • 24/06/2021
  • 0
Hometrack partners with Moneyhub to speed up mortgage application process
Property and mortgage market analyst Hometrack has appointed Moneyhub, an open finance data, intelligence and payments platform, as its preferred open banking partner.

 

Moneyhub’s open banking technology will be integrated into Hometrack’s credit risk hub, which can be linked with lender and broker systems. This will capture mortgage customers’ income and expenditure data in a bid to make the application process faster. 

Hometrack is a subsidiary of Zoopla and provides automated valuations to lenders. 

Dan Scholey, COO at Moneyhub, said: “Moneyhub has a great track record of enabling innovative clients to build market leading propositions. Hometrack sees the transformative potential of open finance and together we are revolutionising the mortgage application process for income verification and affordability checking.  

“This makes the application process quicker and more cost effective, improving customer experience and the operational efficiency of banks, building societies and brokers. It is often said that moving home is one of the most stressful life events. Thanks to open finance, this now no longer needs to be the norm.” 

Spencer Wyer, vice president product and solutions at Hometrack, added: “Our new partnership with Moneyhub has been designed to streamline and simplify the flow of time critical information between lenders, brokers and consumers.  

“To date, this has been a slow-moving, repetitive process, with consumers often having to submit documents more than once. Integrating open banking technology into our credit risk hub will create a simplified and expedited mortgage journey for all parties.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
HSBC makes BTL products cheaper to target amateur landlords

HSBC has decreased the rates on buy-to-let (BTL) products at 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) by...

Close