You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA fines “cavalier” PPI chasers £110,000 for cold calls

by:
  • 28/06/2021
  • 0
FCA fines “cavalier” PPI chasers £110,000 for cold calls
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined a PPI claims management company more than £100,000 for cold calling customers without their consent.

Crosfill & Archer Claims was brought to task by the FCA for contacting people who had chosen not to receive sales calls or for calling them without first knowing if they had consented to telemarketing after buying their data from third party providers.

The firm specialises in Payment Protection Insurance claims and missold packaged bank accounts.

The regulator described the firm’s attitude as “cavalier” and handed them a fine of £110,000.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Cold calling customers who elected not to receive sales calls is an example of the type of cavalier behaviour claims management firms should not be engaging in.

“Firms need to ensure they have the right governance and due diligence in place, and we will take action when we see behaviour that threatens legitimate consumer rights and interests.”

Regulatory responsibility for claims management firms passed to the FCA on 1 April 2019.

The fine was first issued by the Ministry of Justice but Crosfill & Archer appealed the decision.

The appeal was struck out by the Upper Tribunal after the firm failed to file relevant documents in time.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
hand holding new-build home
Vernon BS teams with BuildLoan to launch discounted deals

Vernon Building Society has partnered with self-build specialists BuildLoan to design two discounted rate mortgage deals from 3.99 per cent.

Close