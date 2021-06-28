FCA fines “cavalier” PPI chasers £110,000 for cold calls

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined a PPI claims management company more than £100,000 for cold calling customers without their consent.

Crosfill & Archer Claims was brought to task by the FCA for contacting people who had chosen not to receive sales calls or for calling them without first knowing if they had consented to telemarketing after buying their data from third party providers.

The firm specialises in Payment Protection Insurance claims and missold packaged bank accounts.

The regulator described the firm’s attitude as “cavalier” and handed them a fine of £110,000.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Cold calling customers who elected not to receive sales calls is an example of the type of cavalier behaviour claims management firms should not be engaging in.

“Firms need to ensure they have the right governance and due diligence in place, and we will take action when we see behaviour that threatens legitimate consumer rights and interests.”

Regulatory responsibility for claims management firms passed to the FCA on 1 April 2019.

The fine was first issued by the Ministry of Justice but Crosfill & Archer appealed the decision.

The appeal was struck out by the Upper Tribunal after the firm failed to file relevant documents in time.