Exclusive: AMI announces name refresh to modernise identity

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) will enhance its name to add Advice, Mortgages, Insurance, Mortgage Solutions can exclusively reveal.

Announcing the rebrand at the AMI Annual Dinner tonight, chief executive Stephanie Charman (pictured) said while the organisation retained its AMI acronym, what it represented was evolving.

“We are enhancing the AMI brand in recognition of the broader work we undertake and an identity that reflects the reality of the market we already operate within,” she said.

The organisation will carry the strapline ‘Championing Advice, Shaping the Future’, which will reflect AMI’s dual responsibility of making the case for professional advice today, while engaging constructively with regulators, government and lenders to influence what the advice market looks like tomorrow.

AMI said in the midst of “rapid technological change, including the emergence of artificial intelligence across financial services”, it saw its role as both “a defender of the advice profession and an active participant” in the sector’s evolution”.

Charman said the evolution of the AMI would be reflected not only in its strategic priorities, but also in a “refreshed look and feel”.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

She added: “We are modernising our identity while retaining the heritage, trust and credibility that matter so much to you – our members and the wider sector.

“This evolution is about more than a refreshed look and feel. It reflects the future direction of AMI, our broader remit, and our continued commitment to supporting our members. Championing advice. Shaping the future.”

Charman said this change would be brought to life with further announcements in the coming week.

Earlier in her speech, Charman emphasised the need for collaboration to enable holistic advice, and while the regulator was not intervening to improve the take-up of protection, it must not remain an afterthought.

She said the AMI would focus this year’s Protection Viewpoint on the ways consumer behaviour, technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and changing advice models were reshaping protection conversations.

Charman added: “We need to normalise a protection conversation with smarter prompts and nudges, thinking more creatively about where those conversations can be introduced throughout the mortgage journey.”

AMI will also produce a Viewpoint on the Value of Advice , and the seventh Protection Viewpoint will be published later this year.