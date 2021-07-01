You are here: Home - News -

Eighth of FTBs plan to get joint mortgage with parents – Teachers BS

by:
  • 01/07/2021
An eighth of first-time buyers plan to get a joint mortgage with their parents to boost affordability, research has found.

 

A survey of 1,000 first-time buyers conducted by Teachers Building Society revealed 12 per cent of respondents had either applied or received an offer for a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) product. 

Some 54 per cent said they wanted financial help from their parents to buy a home, which is up from 27 per cent pre-Covid. The mutual said that this hinted at a potentially growing market for parent and child products. 

In terms of how much family financial help was expected, 75 per cent said they expected around £13,000. A fifth said they would receive at least £20,000 while a further five per cent expected assistance in excess of £50,000. 

Teachers BS research also revealed that 31 per cent of buyers intended to put down a deposit of more than five per cent, echoing data from the Office for National Statistics which showed the average first-time buyer put down a deposit of 20 per cent. 

The survey also found a fifth of first-time buyers said the biggest hurdle to getting on the property ladder was finding a property they liked within their budget.   

David Leek, head of product and marketing at Teachers Building Society, said: “In a red hot property market it is little surprise that parents who are financially able to support their children buy homes are offering their support.  

“Whilst for some buyers saving for a deposit is a real challenge that a lump sum gift could help solve, for others accepting family help in the form of joining a mortgage could offer better hope of making a purchase, especially in highly priced and competitive areas.”  

“JBSP mortgages are in effect a modern-day guarantor option, boosting affordability for the buyer without the implications of second home ownership for the supporting parents,” he added. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

