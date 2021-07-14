F4B Network and MCI boost lending choice

Metro Bank has joined the panel of specialist loan distributor F4B Network and MCI makes a bridging addition for its members.

The lender has been repositioning its lending strategy to focus on the growth of its specialist lending proposition which includes buy-to-let, SME loans and insurance and residential mortgages with a shift towards mild adverse credit.

The bank recently reported that in quarter four, specialist mortgages had grown to account for 80 per cent of all applications in Q4 2020 – a reversal on the previous year.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B Network, said: “Metro Bank has been one of the most active lenders over the past 12 to 18 months in terms of broadening its intermediary proposition and diversifying its product range.

“Metro Bank has made significant advances from a technology perspective and the strength of its support network will prove crucial for our advisers in H2 2021 and beyond.”

MCI Mortgage Club has added bridging lender Glenhawk to its panel.

Glenhawk lends on residential, commercial and semi-commercial property, refurbishment and conversions. The lender also offers second charge loans with rates starting from 0.65 per cent.

Loans are available from £250,000 to £5m on all unregulated products.

Last October, Glenhawk began lending on regulated bridging products with loans ranging from £150,000 to £1.5m and rates from 0.59 per cent to 0.89 per cent.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “The bridging and short-term property finance market has been busy so to be able to bring in a new partnership with Glenhawk will provide our members with more options. Glenhawk offers competitive products and we anticipate our members will be keen to place business with them.

“We now have 65 lenders on our panel offering a wide range of mortgages to cover all possible requirements that clients may have.”