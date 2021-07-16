Accord Mortgages to cut rates on high LTV resi products

Accord Mortgages will cut rates and increase cashback on a range of its residential higher loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.25 per cent.

The reductions will come into force from Monday, and no changes have been made to its 75 per cent LTV residential products or its Help to Buy and new build products at 90 per cent LTV.

The rate for its two-year fixed product for purchase and remortgage at 80 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.97 per cent to 1.93 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed for house purchase and remortgage at 85 per cent LTV has fallen from 2.34 per cent to 2.27 per cent.

Both products have a £995 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its three-year fixed rate remortgage product at 90 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.38 per cent to 3.13 per cent.

This product comes with a £495 fee, £750 cashback, free remortgage legal service and free standard valuation.

Its five-year fixed purchase deal at 90 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.32 per cent to 3.16 per cent. This also comes with a £495 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.69 per cent to 3.56 per cent. It comes with a £495 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord Mortgages’ mortgage manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value, especially for those looking to secure a mortgage with a smaller deposit.”