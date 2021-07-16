You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord Mortgages to cut rates on high LTV resi products

by:
  • 16/07/2021
  • 0
Accord Mortgages to cut rates on high LTV resi products
Accord Mortgages will cut rates and increase cashback on a range of its residential higher loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.25 per cent.

 

The reductions will come into force from Monday, and no changes have been made to its 75 per cent LTV residential products or its Help to Buy and new build products at 90 per cent LTV.

The rate for its two-year fixed product for purchase and remortgage at 80 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.97 per cent to 1.93 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed for house purchase and remortgage at 85 per cent LTV has fallen from 2.34 per cent to 2.27 per cent.

Both products have a £995 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its three-year fixed rate remortgage product at 90 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.38 per cent to 3.13 per cent.

This product comes with a £495 fee, £750 cashback, free remortgage legal service and free standard valuation.

Its five-year fixed purchase deal at 90 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.32 per cent to 3.16 per cent. This also comes with a £495 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.69 per cent to 3.56 per cent. It comes with a £495 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord Mortgages’ mortgage manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value, especially for those looking to secure a mortgage with a smaller deposit.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
The Mortgage Lender appoints pair to broker support team

The Mortgage Lender has expanded its team with the appointment of Rachel Glue as regional underwriter and Alice Baggott as...

Close