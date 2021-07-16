You are here: Home - News -

The Mortgage Lender appoints pair to broker support team

by:
  • 16/07/2021
The Mortgage Lender appoints pair to broker support team
The Mortgage Lender has expanded its team with the appointment of Rachel Glue as regional underwriter and Alice Baggott as key account support manager.

 

Glue most recently worked at Pepper Money as remote underwriting manager and has also worked at The Co-operative Bank as a mortgage adviser and team manager.  

She has more than two decades’ experience in financial services. 

Glue (pictured) said: “The culture of a business is important to me. I’ve always heard such great things about working at The Mortgage Lender and I’m pleased to say they’ve all been true.  

“For an underwriter you want cases to offer variety and to be able to use your expertise to help brokers. That’s one of the main reasons I’ve always enjoyed working in specialist lending and why I wanted to join a lender that understands products need to evolve because real life isn’t straightforward – we can all have the odd blip.”   

Baggot will work with national account managers Louise Apollonio and Richard Angell. She joins from Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries where she was most recently account manager.  

Baggott added: “It’s an exciting time to join the business. The Mortgage Lender’s real-life lending approach is exactly what the industry needs right now. The number of borrowers with complex incomes or who have faced financial hiccups has grown massively over the last year and brokers, as well as borrowers, are crying out for more pragmatic lending.   

“I’ve had a really warm welcome from the team and can’t wait to start supporting brokers across our key accounts.”  

Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

