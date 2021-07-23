OpenMoney launches free online advice service for first-time buyers

Financial advice service OpenMoney has brought out an online service, Home, offering free advice for first-time buyers.

The service will initially be targeted to employed first-time buyers in England and Wales.

The platform has access to 50 lenders, as well as suggestions on solicitors, insurance, wills and surveys. It can also offer tailored advice and access to human advisers by phone.

Research by the advice firm showed nearly half of first-time buyers are not confident in the house buying process, including choosing solicitors, mortgage deals and insurers.

OpenMoney head of home, Karina Hutchins, said: “Buying a house is a huge financial commitment, but the process can be confusing, involving multiple parties and so much jargon that it feels overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers.

“Our new service aims to simplify the process and guide customers through the whole home buying journey to ensure they understand the impact different mortgages will have on their finances and which products they need and where to find them.”

OpenMoney co-founder, Anthony Morrow, added “Buying a property is expensive and we fundamentally disagree with mortgage providers that charge people for advice.

“Applying for a mortgage used to be difficult, but now we offer customers an online account which includes advice, recommendations, and document upload to make the process easier.”