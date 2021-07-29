You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank introduce contractor solution following IR35 changes

by:
  • 29/07/2021
  • 0
Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank introduce contractor solution following IR35 changes
Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank have brought in a policy change to better cater for contractors impacted by IR35 changes which were brought in this April.

 

The tax changes were made to ensure contactors paid the correct tax if the work they did for a firm was equal to employment.

Virgin Money and Clydesdale will lend to contractors who fall inside of IR35 rules, where they are paid via an umbrella company or payroll service company.

If a contractor is paid by an umbrella company they must show the last two months of payslips, which takes into account gross pay after the deduction of statutory employer costs and payroll service costs.

The lenders said “complex contractor situations” would be assessed manually by an underwriter and considered on a “case by case basis”.

Virgin Money’s head of customer acquisition, Sarah Green, said: “As a bank we understand that contractors need mortgage products that are flexible enough to accommodate their professional and financial situations and that is why, following the IR35 changes we have made these positive amendments to our lending policy.”

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank are the latest lenders to make changes to its contractor offering, with Halifax adjusting its affordability and income criteria for contractors in June.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
The Co-operative Bank’s first-half gross lending nearly doubles to £3.1bn

The Co-operative Bank has reported £3.1bn in gross residential lending in the first half of the year, up from £1.6bn...

Close