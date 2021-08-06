You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax slashes rate to 0.83 per cent on two-year fixed mortgage

by:
  • 06/08/2021
  • 0
Halifax slashes rate to 0.83 per cent on two-year fixed mortgage
Halifax has launched a two-year fixed rate of 0.83 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and reduced rates across a number of other products.

 

The eye-catching rate is down from 1.04 per cent. The mortgage has a £1,499 fee and maximum loan of £1m. 

The £999 fee option has been reduced to 0.87 per cent and the fee-free is priced at 1.16 per cent.

The changes will come in on Monday.

The lender has also launched a five-year fixed rate at 1.03 per cent and a 10-year fix at 2.07 per cent at the same tier. 

Other reductions feature the fee-free two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV, cut from 1.39 per cent to 1.16 per cent. 

At 85 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed product with no fee has been reduced from 2.36 per cent to 2.07 per cent, while the three-year fixed alternative with a £999 fee has seen a 35 basis point reduction to 2.09 per cent. 

The two-year fixed mortgage with a £999 fee, at 90 per cent LTV, has been reduced to 2.19 per cent, from 2.53 per cent. The three-year fixed fee-free product at the same tier has gone down to 2.96 per cent from 3.30 per cent. 

 

Short-term offer 

Doug Miller, director at Lansdown Financial Services, said: “I predicted a rate war when HSBC launched market leading products in June, and with Nationwide and now Halifax offering sub-one per cent deals, the mortgage market is becoming fiercely competitive between lenders, as the housing market shows the first signs of slowing down.  

“While the rate war between lenders continues to drive interest rates down, like all good things this will come to an end shortly. For those in a position to buy or remortgage now, you are in an enviable position of all other mortgage holders in the UK.” 

Robert Payne, director at Langley House Mortgages, added: “The only caveat to this product is that your LTV is 60 per cent or below. Other than that, anyone that meets standard criteria with a good credit history will be eligible to apply.  

“These rates are unlikely to be around for long and there is not much room for them to get any lower, so it really is worth considering fixing your rate for a longer period.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/08/2021

The week's most read were a heady mix of super-low rates, mortgage broking firm buyouts, the ongoing cladding scandal, lifetime...

Close