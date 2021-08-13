Cladding, JBSP and expat deals add to rising number of broker queries – Primis

Primis answered 10 per cent more queries on aspects of the market for its appointed representative (AR) firms in July this year compared to last.

Questions most commonly focused on cladding, joint borrower sole proprietor products and expat borrowing.

Primis’s product desk answered 2,123 queries in total in July, compared to a monthly average of 2,083 last year.

The cladding issue drew questions trying to clear up confusion about criteria for EWS1 forms. The joint borrower sole proprietor queries reflected growing numbers of parents looking to help offspring get on the property ladder.

Finally, expat questions related to concerns that lenders may stop offering products to these borrowers owing to Brexit and this would preclude those clients from switching deals.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis (pictured), said: “These figures demonstrate the success of our product desk, with the increase on July last year especially interesting given the high levels of market uncertainty at that time. Obviously we’re very pleased brokers have continued finding value in our support.

“There are still challenges in the market and we will continue to invest in our broker relationships and provide support through our product desk and virtual experts webpage,” Jefferies added.