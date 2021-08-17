Matthew Hillyer quits Large Mortgage Loans for Arc & Co’s expanding resi team

Matthew Hillyer, former associate director of Large Mortgage Loans, has joined commercial and development finance broker Arc & Co as the firm expands its specialist residential advice arm.

Hillyer (pictured) will work as a private client adviser in a team of five helping borrowers with complex income circumstances, such as SME business owners, secure mortgage finance.

He spent eight years at Large Mortgage Loans. Before that he was a premier relationship manager for HSBC for 10 years.

Arc & Co’s chief executive Andrew Robinson said Hillyer’s appointment was part of the company’s strategy to develop its specialist mortgage advice team and bridge the gap between the commercial and residential sides of the business.

Robinson added that there had been an increase in demand for specialist mortgage advice that veered away from mass market mortgages which could be found on sourcing systems.

The team will be covering all elements of regulated lending with a strong bias to residential mortgages.

Robinson said: “Matthew will be dealing generally with higher income earners, they own their own businesses and have more property assets like commercial premises or refurbishment projects.

“Strategically, that team provides the bridge from the private client world into our commercial and development business. If we didn’t have this specialist mortgage team, our commercial team would miss out on the valuable SME market.”

The majority of Arc’s residential clients come from referrals but as part of the team’s business expansion they are focusing on growing relationships with introducers such as IFAs, trusts and family offices.

Hillyer said: “It’s a genuine privilege to join Arc. The reputation the team has is incredible so I’m vey excited.

“Due to Arc’s in-house commercial finance arm, it means we have a natural understanding of SME owners, entrepreneurs and property professionals. These people frequently struggle to get funding for their main homes due to the nature of their income or their background liabilities, even if these liabilities are within their businesses.

“We will also be providing equity release mortgages which, since interest rates on these products have fallen so low, are a fundamental part of my toolkit for later life clients.”

Hillyer added that if clients are using equity release, Arc also brings in an independent financial adviser to give them an additional view on withdrawing wealth from their home.