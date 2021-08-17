You are here: Home - News -

News

Matthew Hillyer quits Large Mortgage Loans for Arc & Co’s expanding resi team

by:
  • 17/08/2021
  • 0
Matthew Hillyer quits Large Mortgage Loans for Arc & Co’s expanding resi team
Matthew Hillyer, former associate director of Large Mortgage Loans, has joined commercial and development finance broker Arc & Co as the firm expands its specialist residential advice arm.

 

Hillyer (pictured) will work as a private client adviser in a team of five helping borrowers with complex income circumstances, such as SME business owners, secure mortgage finance.

He spent eight years at Large Mortgage Loans. Before that he was a premier relationship manager for HSBC for 10 years.

Arc & Co’s chief executive Andrew Robinson said Hillyer’s appointment was part of the company’s strategy to develop its specialist mortgage advice team and bridge the gap between the commercial and residential sides of the business.

Robinson added that there had been an increase in demand for specialist mortgage advice that veered away from mass market mortgages which could be found on sourcing systems.

The team will be covering all elements of regulated lending with a strong bias to residential mortgages.

Robinson said: “Matthew will be dealing generally with higher income earners, they own their own businesses and have more property assets like commercial premises or refurbishment projects.

“Strategically, that team provides the bridge from the private client world into our commercial and development business. If we didn’t have this specialist mortgage team, our commercial team would miss out on the valuable SME market.”

The majority of Arc’s residential clients come from referrals but as part of the team’s business expansion they are focusing on growing relationships with introducers such as IFAs, trusts and family offices.

Hillyer said: “It’s a genuine privilege to join Arc. The reputation the team has is incredible so I’m vey excited.

“Due to Arc’s in-house commercial finance arm, it means we have a natural understanding of SME owners, entrepreneurs and property professionals. These people frequently struggle to get funding for their main homes due to the nature of their income or their background liabilities, even if these liabilities are within their businesses.

“We will also be providing equity release mortgages which, since interest rates on these products have fallen so low, are a fundamental part of my toolkit for later life clients.”

Hillyer added that if clients are using equity release, Arc also brings in an independent financial adviser to give them an additional view on withdrawing wealth from their home.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
unemployment, unemployment figures
UK job vacancies hit 20-year high

Job vacancies in the UK are at their highest level in 20 years as the economy continues to bounce back,...

Close