Molo Finance expands broker distribution with In Partnership Group

  • 19/08/2021
Molo Finance has partnered with the In Partnership Group, a network of 500 investment, mortgage and protection advisers.

 

The digital lender has been extending its reach through broker partnerships, with the first being its agreement with Dynamo for Intermediaries last year. 

Its most recent partnership was with Paradigm Mortgage Services last month.  

Molo Finance currently operates exclusively in the buy-to-let space with products for individual and limited company landlords.  

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions earlier this month, the lender revealed a portfolio product was in the pipeline for later this year and said an expat range was in development for further down the line. 

Francesca Carlesi, CEO and co-founder of Molo (pictured), said: “We are delighted to partner with In Partnership, who provide expert advice and services in the financial industry, including to anyone seeking new buy-to-let mortgage opportunities.  

“In Partnership is another excellent addition to the partners we already have here at Molo.  

Tim Coghill, head of strategic partnerships at In Partnership, said “We are delighted to partner with Molo Finance. We pride ourselves on offering members access to the best deals in the market in order that they can fully satisfy their clients’ needs.  

“Molo Finance’s innovative mortgage offering is a valuable addition to our lender panel.” 

 

