Molo launches first broker partnership with Dynamo and unveils let to buy

Lender Molo has launched a let-to-buy product and completed its first adviser distribution agreement with Dynamo for Intermediaries.

The deal with Dynamo will see the lender’s products initially available to a select group of mortgage club members with a wider launch planned in the near future to all directly authorised (DA) members.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo for Intermediaries, said: “Molo has really made a mark in the specialist market this year and is definitely a lender to watch.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to start rolling out exclusive access to our mortgage club members and anticipate all of our DA members having access early next year.

“As a technologically innovative mortgage club, we appreciate and fully support Molo’s digital vision and very much look forward to working together to promote a more streamlined application process.”

Molo co-founder and chief executive Francesca Carlesi (pictured) added she was looking forward to working with the distributor.

“It is truly a pleasure to partner with Dynamo,” she said.

“Dynamo has a proven track record of being a very forward-looking and dynamic player in the mortgage market, with a relentless focus to drive best in class customer service and sharing our vision for a digital future of mortgages.”

Let to Buy

The lender added that it was delighted to be offering let-to-buy mortgages which would make it much easier to convert an existing home mortgage for borrowers to rent out their property.

“The launch of this new product means homeowners now have more choices available to them when it comes to pursuing buy-to-let,” it said.