'Changing T&Cs is about supporting staff against racism and the bank having their backs' – Natwest video debate

  • 25/08/2021
‘Changing T&Cs is about supporting staff against racism and the bank having their backs’ – Natwest video debate
Natwest Bank’s decision to close accounts if customers racially abuse its staff isn’t about the numbers closed, but about the staff feeling supported and understanding that the bank has their back, said Alan Ferguson, senior corporate account manager at NatWest.

 

Speaking in the final part of a series of debates titled: ‘Making mental wellbeing and inclusivity working practices in the mortgage advice market’ Ferguson outlined the context and intention behind the change.

The bank published its own racial equality report in October last year setting out its plans to support black, Asian and minority customers, colleagues and communities.

Ferguson added: “The bank changed its terms and conditions in May – that’s to encourage and help to protect our staff to understand that they don’t have to suffer racial discrimination on the frontline.”

“You’d like to think in a modern society that you shouldn’t need to put that in your terms and conditions. Most importantly it’s not about how many accounts we actually have to close, it’s about the staff feeling supported and they understand it’s there and that the bank has their back,” said Ferguson.

 

 

With thanks to our panel:

Michele Golunska, CEO at Sesame Bankhall Group, (SBG) Martin Reynolds, chief executive of Simplybiz Mortgages, Alan Ferguson, senior corporate account, manager at NatWest, Harpreet Butoy, wellbeing and inclusion champion at NatWest

