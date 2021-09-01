You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA reminds finance firms to be vigilant on fraud risks emerging from Afghanistan

by:
  • 01/09/2021
  • 0
FCA reminds finance firms to be vigilant on fraud risks emerging from Afghanistan
Developments in Afghanistan have highlighted the continuing need for robust systems and controls that respond to changing risks, said the regulator.

 

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said firms should be aware of the possible impact these events may have on patterns of financial activity when they assess risks related to particular customers and flows of funds.

The collapse of the Afghan National Security Forces following the Taliban fighters’ successful bid for power took global governments by surprise, leaving the country’s institutional, political and fiscal structures shaken.

The regulator said it expected firms to ‘establish and maintain systems and controls to counter the risk they might be used to further financial crime.’

While Afghanistan is not currently listed as a high-risk jurisdiction in Schedule 3ZA of the money laundering regulations (MLRs), firms are required to apply risk sensitive enhanced due diligence measures where there is a high risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, stated the watchdog.

It said: “We expect firms to consider the impact of these developments on their anti-money laundering policies and procedures in a risk-based manner, and to take the steps necessary to ensure they continue to meet their legal and regulatory anti-money laundering and reporting obligations.”

Those obligations include ensuring firms appropriately monitor and assess transactions to Afghanistan to mitigate the risks of their firm being exploited to launder money or finance terrorism – and that they report suspicious activity to the UK Financial Intelligence Unit (UKFIU) at the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The FCA offers a list of all the financial sanctions targets in Afghanistan for all firms to check individuals and entities against here.

It also offers guidelines on the systems and controls it expects for individual firms in its FCG financial crime guide.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/