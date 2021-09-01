Harte joins Dashly’s sales division to build network partnerships

Ex-Mortgage Brain sales development manager Peter Harte has joined mortgage evaluation switching fintech, Dashly, to enhance its sales division and broaden client relationships.

Harte’s move to Dashly follows an 11-year period as sales development manager at software solutions firm Mortgage Brain.

For advisers, Dashly is a communications and marketing tool logging clients into an ‘always on’ algorithm constantly checking their mortgage deal against the market. When better deal flags are raised, advisers can choose to re-approach clients while maintaining regular communications to culture loyalty.

Iain Swatton, head of intermediaries at Dashly, said: “Peter’s prowess within our industry, unrivalled network relationships, and bespoke approach to sales gives us even more confidence that our clients can have the best possible experience when they choose Dashly.

“We look forward to developing new relationships across the sector with advisers and lenders alike so that we can transform the mortgage market for everyone involved in it, and Peter will be crucial to making that happen.”

The software firm confirmed it already has relationships with advice firms MMD, Paradigm, Oakwood, Primis and Quilter.

Tailored products

Last week, Dashly launched Lending Labs, a predictive analytics and insights engine that uses data to help lenders design and deploy specific products for customers, such as in this instance the police or armed forces, expected to launch before the end of the year.

The technology company confirmed Barclays and a number of building societies were ‘in talks’ about the service. Dashly said one distribution option would be to specifically target customers signed up to its switching service by notifying the customer and their broker that new deals fitting their circumstances are available.

Peter Harte, senior sales development manager at Dashly, said: “After over 25 years in mortgages, my instinct was that the product should fit the person.

“Dashly is the only firm offering this kind of holistic service while championing the importance of human advice, and I relish the opportunity to persuade even more firms that embracing its sophisticated technology can help them retain valued customers, and get ahead of the competition.”

Harte was also part of the industry-wide team that developed the Blood Bank initiative, a blood donation drive that aims to increase awareness to boost NHS blood supplies at a time when the service is under enormous pressure.

