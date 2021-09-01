You are here: Home - News -

News

Harte joins Dashly’s sales division to build network partnerships

by:
  • 01/09/2021
  • 0
Ex-Mortgage Brain sales development manager Peter Harte has joined mortgage evaluation switching fintech, Dashly, to enhance its sales division and broaden client relationships.

 

Harte’s move to Dashly follows an 11-year period as sales development manager at software solutions firm Mortgage Brain.

For advisers, Dashly is a communications and marketing tool logging clients into an ‘always on’ algorithm constantly checking their mortgage deal against the market. When better deal flags are raised, advisers can choose to re-approach clients while maintaining regular communications to culture loyalty.

Iain Swatton, head of intermediaries at Dashly, said: “Peter’s prowess within our industry, unrivalled network relationships, and bespoke approach to sales gives us even more confidence that our clients can have the best possible experience when they choose Dashly.

“We look forward to developing new relationships across the sector with advisers and lenders alike so that we can transform the mortgage market for everyone involved in it, and Peter will be crucial to making that happen.”

The software firm confirmed it already has relationships with advice firms MMD, Paradigm, Oakwood, Primis and Quilter.

 

Tailored products

Last week, Dashly launched Lending Labs, a predictive analytics and insights engine that uses data to help lenders design and deploy specific products for customers, such as in this instance the police or armed forces, expected to launch before the end of the year.

The technology company confirmed Barclays and a number of building societies were ‘in talks’ about the service. Dashly said one distribution option would be to specifically target customers signed up to its switching service by notifying the customer and their broker that new deals fitting their circumstances are available.

Peter Harte, senior sales development manager at Dashly, said: “After over 25 years in mortgages, my instinct was that the product should fit the person.

“Dashly is the only firm offering this kind of holistic service while championing the importance of human advice, and I relish the opportunity to persuade even more firms that embracing its sophisticated technology can help them retain valued customers, and get ahead of the competition.”

Harte was also part of the industry-wide team that developed the Blood Bank initiative, a blood donation drive that aims to increase awareness to boost NHS blood supplies at a time when the service is under enormous pressure.

Register for free tickets here to DJ night Bloodstock at Sama on London’s South Bank on 15 September.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.