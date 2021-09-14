You are here: Home - News -

Standard Life enters lifetime mortgage market with Key partnership

  • 14/09/2021
Standard Life has partnered with Key Group to launch a range of lifetime mortgage products branded as Standard Life Home Finance.

 

The pension and retirement savings firm will release products which feature both lump sum and drawdown facilities. 

The mortgages will be provided by Key Group and use their platforms. 

The range will gradually roll out to all later life advisers from October this year when full product details will be revealed. This will be with the aim of them being available to all advisers by the end of this year. 

Standard Life’s parent company Phoenix Group recently purchased a portfolio of equity release mortgages from Just Group. 

Tom Ground, managing director retirement solutions at Standard Life, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with the specialists at Key Group who will launch a new range of Standard Life Home Finance branded equity release products to advisers.  

“The money people have invested in their property should not be overlooked when it comes to financial planning, and alongside pensions savings, this new lifetime mortgage range will be a key part of people’s financial toolkit later in life.”  

“We expect the equity release market to grow as more people understand how, with the help of advisers, they can unlock the value tied up in their homes in a way that works for them,” he added.  

Simon Thompson (pictured), group CEO at Key Group, said: “We are delighted to be using our more than 21 years of experience in this market to expand our partnership with Phoenix Group to offer the Standard Life Home Finance range of new products through our platforms.  

“At Key Group, we are committed to growing the market and helping the increasing numbers of people who are turning to housing equity to support their retirement needs as well as their desire to help their families.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

