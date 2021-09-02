You are here: Home - News -

News

Phoenix Group purchases Just’s equity release portfolio for £300m

by:
  • 02/09/2021
  • 0
Phoenix Group purchases Just’s equity release portfolio for £300m
Insurance firm Phoenix Group has acquired a portfolio of equity release mortgage from Just Group’s subsidiary Just Retirement for close to £300m.

 

Last month, Just Group revealed it was looking to reduce its balance sheet exposure to UK property with the sale of a portfolio of lifetime mortgages. Pension insurance company Rothesay purchased the portfolio for £334m. 

The equity release mortgages sold in the latest transaction are expected to further Phoenix’s position as a funder and manager of equity release assets in the UK.  

The acquisition was led by the company’s Retirement Solutions business which specialises in equity release and bulk purchase annuities. 

Andy Curran, chief executive officer at Phoenix Group, said equity release was an important option for financial planning in later life. 

The group has been active in the sector since 2016, with about a third of its £10.7bn diversified illiquid asset portfolio comprising of equity release mortgages as of June this year. The portfolio is also made up of private placements, UK local authority loans, commercial real estate and infrastructure debt. 

Curran said: “We’re delighted to have acquired this portfolio and to be securing the retirement plans for more borrowers.  

“This is a testament to the strength and expertise of our Retirement Solutions team led by Tom Ground and you should expect to see more activity from us in the equity release space in the coming months and years.” 

He added: “This purchase is consistent with our group vision of helping people on their journey to and through retirement. Alongside pension savings, equity release is a valuable part of that toolkit for a growing number of people. This portfolio purchase is also supportive of our strategy to grow our bulk purchase annuity business.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.