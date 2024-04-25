You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW amends limited company criteria

by:
  • 25/04/2024
  • 0
TMW amends limited company criteria
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has updated its criteria for limited company landlords.

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has updated its criteria for limited company landlords. It will now accept purchase applications to use a property as a buy to let (BTL) where the limited company is purchasing a home that is currently owned and lived in by one of its directors.

This aligns the policy closer to BTL transactions for standard BTL cases.

Limited company borrowers will be able to access this criteria change through TMW’s existing product range.

Speaking at the Mortgage Solutions Buy to Let Event in Bolton yesterday, Adrian Scoates, corporate relationship manager at Nationwide, which is the parent company of TMW, said the lender had seen a rise in BTL purchases through limited companies.

He also announced this criteria change.

Joe Avarne, senior manager of BTL mortgages at TMW, said:  “The Mortgage Works has been supporting the limited company buy-to-let market since 2018 and, as one of the largest buy-to-let providers in the market, we remain committed to supporting all types of landlords. This latest change is another example where we are responding to feedback we’ve had from landlords and brokers alike. We are always looking at ways to improve our offering for limited companies and are pleased we’ve been able to make this change.”

Tony Field, sales and operations director at Dynamo, added: “It’s great to see TMW looking to evolve their limited company proposition by allowing customers to purchase their residential home within a limited company structure for use as a buy to let. This could offer a route to enter the buy-to-let market for the first time, or indeed allow landlords to expand their portfolio.”

 

If you are interested in learning more about the BTL sector, The Buy to Let event is still taking place next week in Cardiff on 1 May and Reading on 2 May; register here to attend.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.