Dudley BS cuts rates; Chorley BS adds deals – round-up

Dudley Building Society has lowered a selection of rates on a range of its fixed and discounted rates in its expat and self-build ranges.

Two-year fixed expat residential mortgage rates at Dudley Building Society now begin at 6.45% at 60% loan to value (LTV) and rise to 6.5% at 85% LTV.

The lender’s two-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) expat mortgage is priced at 6.55% up to 70% LTV and 6.65% up to 80% LTV.

Expat holiday let two-year fixed rates have also been cut to 6.55% up to 70% LTV and 6.65% up to 80% LTV.

Dudley Building Society will consider applications from a wide range of countries, as well as more than 160 currencies. It added that it can accept income from one foreign currency plus income derived in pounds.

On the self-build side, the mutual’s 2.4% self-build discount for term (advance) rate has been reduced to 6.84% up to 80% LTV, while the 2.5% self-build discount for term (arrears) rate has been lowered to 6.74% up to 80% LTV.

The 2.6% eco self-build discount for term (advance) rate has been cut to 6.64% for loans up to 80% LTV, while the 2.7% eco self-build discount for term (arrears) rate has been reduced to 6.54% for loans up to 80% LTV.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “We are delighted to offer brokers access to cheaper expat and self-build mortgages with these latest rate reductions.

“Brokers can be confident that they will receive a flexible and personalised approach to underwriting when submitting mortgage applications to us. We look forward to assisting even more expat and self-build borrowers with our latest rate reductions.”

Chorley BS adds limited company, holiday let, second home and later life deals

Chorley Building Society has brought out limited company BTL, holiday let, second home and later life deals.

On the limited company side, the firm has added a two-year discount at 60% LTV with a rate of 5.85%.

It has also launched a two-year discount at 70% LTV with a rate of 6.14% and a two-year discount at the same LTV for first-time landlords at 70% LTV, priced at 6.74%.

The firm has also released a second home product, which is a two-year discount at 85% LTV at 6.29%.

Chorley Building Society has added two later life lending remortgage deals, including its 60% LTV remortgage deal at 5.99% and 80% LTV product at 6.99%

Within its holiday let range, its two-year discount at 80% LTV is 6.74%. It is available for purchase in England and Wales and can be used for properties advertised on Airbnb and similar platforms.

Liz Pearson, head of operations at Chorley Building Society, said: “We’ve taken onboard the valuable feedback that we receive from intermediaries and launched a number of products that they have asked for.

“At Chorley Building Society, we take a flexible approach to lending and assess every case individually. We’re looking forward to supporting intermediaries with their clients’ next purchases; whether that’s a dream second home or beginning a buy-to-let portfolio, our five-star rated team are on hand to help.”