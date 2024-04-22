You are here: Home - News -

News

Dudley BS cuts rates; Chorley BS adds deals – round-up

by:
  • 22/04/2024
  • 0
Dudley BS cuts rates; Chorley BS adds deals – round-up
Dudley Building Society has lowered a selection of rates on a range of its fixed and discounted rates in its expat and self-build ranges.

Two-year fixed expat residential mortgage rates at Dudley Building Society now begin at 6.45% at 60% loan to value (LTV) and rise to 6.5% at 85% LTV.

The lender’s two-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) expat mortgage is priced at 6.55% up to 70% LTV and 6.65% up to 80% LTV.

Expat holiday let two-year fixed rates have also been cut to 6.55% up to 70% LTV and 6.65% up to 80% LTV.

Dudley Building Society will consider applications from a wide range of countries, as well as more than 160 currencies. It added that it can accept income from one foreign currency plus income derived in pounds.

On the self-build side, the mutual’s 2.4% self-build discount for term (advance) rate has been reduced to 6.84% up to 80% LTV, while the 2.5% self-build discount for term (arrears) rate has been lowered to 6.74% up to 80% LTV.

The 2.6% eco self-build discount for term (advance) rate has been cut to 6.64% for loans up to 80% LTV, while the 2.7% eco self-build discount for term (arrears) rate has been reduced to 6.54% for loans up to 80% LTV.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “We are delighted to offer brokers access to cheaper expat and self-build mortgages with these latest rate reductions.

“Brokers can be confident that they will receive a flexible and personalised approach to underwriting when submitting mortgage applications to us. We look forward to assisting even more expat and self-build borrowers with our latest rate reductions.”

Earlier this year, Dudley Building Society hired two key account managers for the North and South.

 

Chorley BS adds limited company, holiday let, second home and later life deals

Chorley Building Society has brought out limited company BTL, holiday let, second home and later life deals.

On the limited company side, the firm has added a two-year discount at 60% LTV with a rate of 5.85%.

It has also launched a two-year discount at 70% LTV with a rate of 6.14% and a two-year discount at the same LTV for first-time landlords at 70% LTV, priced at 6.74%.

The firm has also released a second home product, which is a two-year discount at 85% LTV at 6.29%.

Chorley Building Society has added two later life lending remortgage deals, including its 60% LTV remortgage deal at 5.99% and 80% LTV product at 6.99%

Within its holiday let range, its two-year discount at 80% LTV is 6.74%. It is available for purchase in England and Wales and can be used for properties advertised on Airbnb and similar platforms.

Liz Pearson, head of operations at Chorley Building Society, said: “We’ve taken onboard the valuable feedback that we receive from intermediaries and launched a number of products that they have asked for.

“At Chorley Building Society, we take a flexible approach to lending and assess every case individually. We’re looking forward to supporting intermediaries with their clients’ next purchases; whether that’s a dream second home or beginning a buy-to-let portfolio, our five-star rated team are on hand to help.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.